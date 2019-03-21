WEDNESDAY
5:29 a.m. — A caller at the Neighborhood Center of South Morrow County, 441 N. Main St., Heppner, reported a person about 6 feet tall was “dumpster diving” in the nearby church parking lot.
7:23 a.m. — Pendleton police received a report of drug activity at Fallen Field on Southwest 18th Street and Byers Avenue.
8:58 a.m. — Hermiston police received a complaint about graffiti at Southeast Third Street and East Newport Avenue.
11:01 a.m. — A man on the 100 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue, Milton-Freewater, reported someone punctured his tires.
11:20 a.m. — A caller reported a wild turkey in the back parking lot between Banner Bank and The Pheasant Blue Collar Bar & Grill at Highway 395 and East Main Street, Hermiston.
12:27 p.m. — Hermiston police received a request to run extra patrols in the area of the Solid Rock Community Church, 140 S.W. Second St., Hermiston, due to people in the parking lot there living in a car and smoking drugs.
1:35 p.m. — A Hermiston woman asked to speak to an officer because her husband shoved her to the floor.
2:46 p.m. — A woman told Boardman police she saw a silver Nissan with Idaho plates that may be the car related to an Amber Alert about a mother who police reported abducted her 10-year-old girl from Idaho and may have been in Eastern Oregon. Other callers for about the next hour also reported seeing that or similar vehicles. The police department of Nampa, Idaho, reported finding the girl safe, canceling the Amber Alert shortly before 4 p.m.
3:56 p.m. — A caller reported graffiti on the south side of the restrooms at Hodge Park off East Highland Avenue and South First Street, Hermiston.
4:37 p.m. — Another drug activity report came into Pendleton police, this time at Brownfield Park, 12 S. Main St.
5:11 p.m. — Pendleton officers responded to Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., for juveniles fighting while adults watched.
10:19 p.m. — A caller reported seeing lights from two vehicles and maybe someone with a flashlight on their property on Petty Canyon Road, Ione. The person soon called back and said there was no one there — the lights came from the full moon shining on equipment. Wednesday’s full moon was a “supermoon” because the moon was at perigee, the point in its orbit closest to the earth. According to NASA, the moon was about 223,000 miles from earth, which was almost 17,000 miles closer than usual. This also was the third and final supermoon of 2019.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Alex James Crites, 19, for first-degree theft.
•Pendleton police arrested Terrance Raymond Scherwinka, 47, of Pendleton, for two counts of reckless endangering and one count each of reckless driving, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing, all misdemeanors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.