TUESDAY
9:51 p.m. - Oregon State Police responded to the Umatilla port of entry for a belligerent and uncooperative semi driver pertaining to an inspection and violations. A state police sergeant assisted a motor carrier enforcement officer in issuing the driver inspection documents and a citation. According to state police, Earl Dean Allen A. Hellman, 26, of Jerome, Idaho, had false entries in his logbook that placed him out of service until 8:14 a.m. Wednesday.
However, Wednesday at 4:40 a.m., the port of entry discovered Hellman left in violation of the out-of-service requirement. State police also reported Hellman’s whereabouts remain in question.
WEDNESDAY
2:16 a.m. - Hermiston police received a 911 report of an assault on the 1300 block of North First Street.
7:59 a.m. - An Irrigon resident on Washington Lane complained about the neighbor's dog coming on their property and chasing a steer and getting in the goat pasture. The caller said he fired a blank round to scare the dog, but it still was in the area. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy arrived and cited the dog's owner for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
8:58 a.m. - A caller reported a small black dog stirred up other dogs at East May Street and Kirk Alley, Hepper. Once more, the Morrow County Sheriff's Office sent a deputy who cited the owner for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
1:43 p.m. - A woman asked Hermiston police for information on how to get her husband to leave their home.
2:54 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a grass fire with one person present in a field at Switzler Avenue and North Fourth Street, Umatilla. Another call came in at 10:41 p.m. for a grass fire at the same location.
3:43 p.m. - A Stanfield resident on West Page Avenue reported a woman she knows took her cat, Buddy, and threatened to do harm to the pet.
8:34 p.m. - Law enforcement responded to Prairie Wood Apartments, 210 Klickitat St., Umatilla, for people screaming and yelling in the front parking lot.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Karac Drocken Anderson, 29, of Pendleton, for violating probation and felony heroin possession.
