WEDNESDAY
6:54 a.m. - A 33-year-old Hermiston woman crashed a Toyota Corolla on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 196 when she crossed from the right lane to the left lane and subsequently rolled down a ravine. Oregon State Police reported she claimed she hit a rock and over-corrected. She also declined medical treatment. State police gave her a citation.
8:20 a.m. - Umatilla police took a report for a male transient breaking into an area at Umatilla High School and stealing pop cans.
8:28 a.m. - A Hermiston resident asked for an officer to call her because the person who has been telephonically harassing her and her family just tried to run her off the road near Safeway.
9 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report for a burglary at the decrepit Edwards Apartments, 602 S.E. Dorion Ave.
11:06 a.m. - A man asked for a Hermiston officer to call him. He said he wanted to know if it is legal to hold a leash out of his pickup window to have his dog run as drove.
1:55 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a report of possible child abuse.
1:57 p.m. - A caller reported an assault at Shadeview RV Park, 1417 S.W. 37th St., Pendleton.
2:48 p.m. - A woman told Stanfield police a dog jumped on her she she went into a house at East Furnish Avenue and South Wayne Street and she thinks the dog is dangerous.
3:48 p.m. - A female told Hermiston police she and her boyfriend received threats about having their vehicles damaged.
8:26 p.m. - Pendleton police arrived to the Eighth Street Bridge on Southeast Byers Avenue on a call about drug activity, but anyone suspicious had left.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Laura Michelle Dewey, 21, of Hermiston, for reckless driving and misdemeanor and felony attempt to elude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.