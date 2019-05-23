WEDNESDAY
7:04 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a vehicle theft at Eastern Washington Metal Work, 80981 Highway 395, Hermiston.
8 a.m. - A caller reported dogs attacked her in Irrigon at Southeast 10th and Knapp streets. She said this is an ongoing situation. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded and cited the dog's owner for keeping a dog as a public nuisance.
9:14 a.m. - An Oregon State Police trooper at Southwest Court Avenue and 10th Street, Pendleton, saw a driver throw a cigarette butt out of the driver’s side window of a car. The trooper stopped the car, and the driver told the cop the butt was not lit. She got a ticket for offensive littering.
10:38 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police received a report about graffiti on the stairs and monument at Marie Dorian Park, 82535 Couse Creek Road.
12:22 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 100 block of East Oregon Avenue. Officers wrapped up that call for service at 12:41 p.m., and 19 minutes later a caller on the 300 block of East Hurlburt Avenue reported a disturbance. That call only took 8 minutes for officers to handle.
2:03 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to graffiti on the rocks at Willamette and Riverside avenues.
7:34 p.m. - A caller reported a burglary on East Sherman Street, Athena.
7:50 p.m. - A caller on Southwest Sixth Street, Pendleton, reported hearing a male and a child screaming.
9:17 p.m. - Pendleton police received a 911 report of two people fighting at Southeast 10th Street and Byers Avenue.
