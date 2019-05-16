WEDNESDAY
7:44 a.m. — Pendleton police received a theft report from a resident of Southwest Seventh Street.
9:30 a.m. — A resident of East Hurlburt Avenue, Hermiston, reported a vehicle break-in sometime during the previous night. Nothing was stolen, he said, but the prowler left his gas tank open.
9:43 a.m. — Police in Umatilla responded to a report of graffiti at the Umatilla footbridge.
10:05 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report that a Hermiston resident lost money on a grant scam.
10:46 a.m. — Pendleton fire crews were called to a grass fire at Southeast Fourth Street and Southeast Emigrant Avenue, just south of the railroad tracks.
11:26 a.m. — A call for a theft in progress on South First Place, Pendleton, led to an arrest.
11:54 a.m. — Cows were out of their pasture and roaming in the area of Stateline Road and Meissner Lane near Milton-Freewater, including some on Valley Chapel Road on the Washington side of the state line, a closed range. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office contacted the cows’ owner.
12:06 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from Southwest Sandy Place, Hermiston.
12:55 p.m. — Theft was reported at a residence on Northwest Ellis Avenue, Pendleton. Another theft report at 3:24 p.m. from Southeast Sixth Street and Southeast Court Avenue also received a response from Pendleton police.
1:17 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of the theft of prescription medication from a resident of Southwest 11th Street.
2:09 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of harassment at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave. Another report of harassment came in at 2:30 p.m the Roundup Athletic Club, 1415 Southgate.
2:25 p.m. — A Hermiston man witnessed a vehicle break-in in a rear parking lot at a business on North First Street. The caller told Hermiston police the thief headed north on Highway 395.
3:39 p.m. — A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to Highway 207 near Heppner to free a deer trapped in a fence near Willow Creek.
4:30 p.m. — Pilot Rock police were called to a domestic disturbance on Northeast Douglas Street.
5:50 p.m. — Stanfield police received a call from a former resident of a home on Ramos Lane whose belongings were taken to a house in the area of South Thielsen and Jane streets. He requested law enforcement assistance in retrieving his belongings.
7:28 p.m. — Pendleton police investigated a report of graffiti on the river levee a block west of the Main Street bridge.
8:29 p.m. — A business on South Highway 395, Hermiston, called Hermiston police to report a woman tried to pay for her child’s candy with a fake $100 bill and then left without paying.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Samantha Daun Irwin, 24, of Stanfield, for third-degree robbery, a felony, and two counts of third-degree theft, misdemeanors.
•Pilot Rock police arrested Krystal Lynn Berglund, 31, of Pilot Rock, for third-degree assault and reckless endangering.
