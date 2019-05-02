WEDNESDAY
6:12 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to a report of an assault on Southwest 16th Street.
9:34 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child neglect at a residence in Heppner. A deputy responded, investigated and sent a report to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
10:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to a fight on Southwest Seventh Street.
10:23 a.m. — A man who sold a tractor in Morrow County told the sheriff’s office the buyer’s check for $2,500 bounced. The buyer, a Umatilla resident, told the seller he would take care of it in a few days. The seller said he gave the guy until Monday, then would pursue criminal charges. The case is under investigation.
11:25 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of lawn tools on the 400 block of Robbins Street.
11:27 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police took a report for the theft of an air conditioner from a building on the 300 block of Raspberry Loop.
1:41 p.m. — A Hermiston resident asked to speak to police about a stalking issue.
2:35 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report from West Sunland Avenue of a male and female fighting.
7:52 p.m. — An Irrigon resident on Wagon Wheel Loop reported the neighbors keep turning off their water.
8:26 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Willow Creek RV Park, Heppner, on a complaint about an electrical contractor staying there having loud drinking parties with friends. The caller said this happens nightly, but this night the party was large. Deputies arrived and issued a warning to the partiers.
9:18 p.m. — Stanfield police took a report for a burglary on North Prescott Street, Echo.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Asa James Rudner, 21, of Port Angeles, Washington, for felony methamphetamine possession, second-degree trespass, resisting arrest and interfering with a peace officer.
