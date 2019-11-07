WEDNESDAY
7:29 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti on the backside of a building on the 900 block of South Main Street.
8:09 a.m. — A 911 caller on Northwest Sixth Street, Pendleton, reported her son and husband were fighting.
9:42 a.m. — Residents on Tyler Road, Boardman, reported a pheasant hunter was shooting on their private property. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the hunter and warned him not to hunt on private property.
9:47 a.m. — Umatilla police received a complaint about a pit bull dog on the loose at McNary Heights Elementary School, 120 Columbia Ave.
12:29 p.m. — A caller told Hermiston police she had information about a caregiver who was abusive to a client.
1:28 p.m. — Pendleton police issued a citation for drug activity at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave.
3:57 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request to help a 79-year-old man stuck several miles down on the U.S. Forest Service Road 2104 off Road 21. A large rock was in the road, and a tow company headed out to help.
8:04 p.m. — A Hermiston 911 caller on North First Street reported she saw a male steal her vehicle.
10:57 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a residence on West Highland Avenue on a report of a couple in a physical fight.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Thomas Soaring Eagle, 37, of Pendleton, for dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Pendleton police arrested Nina Nicole Madrigal, 24, of Pendleton, for second-degree forgery, identity theft and contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.