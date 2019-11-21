WEDNESDAY
1:57 a.m. — An Irrigon Shell Station customer was arrested for criminal trespassing after yelling to herself in the parking lot and appearing intoxicated.
8:48 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Highway 204 in Weston.
8:56 a.m. — In Milton-Freewater on Walnut Street, someone reported that fuel was siphoned from their vehicle.
11:29 a.m. — Someone requested an officer to go to the Rodeway Inn in Hermiston because a visitor hadn't checked out of their room yet, and the door to the room was locked.
2:11 p.m. — On North First Street in Hermiston, a vehicle was swerving and pulled into the liquor store parking lot.
4:20 p.m. — A assault occurred at Nursery Bridge on Eastside Road in Milton-Freewater.
10:48 p.m. — At Harvest Foods on Sixth Street in Umatilla, a silver Chevrolet possibly contained a drunken driver.
11:50 p.m. — Someone turned themselves into the Stanfield Police Department on a warrant because they were cold.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Tikeri Jordan Kerr, 24, for one count of felony fourth-degree assault.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Derek David Winks, 39, on three charges including one count of first-degree theft, a class C felony.
