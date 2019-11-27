FRIDAY
8:16 a.m.— A missing person was reported at the skate park in Pendleton.
8:39 a.m.— Someone requested to speak to an officer regarding a suspicious notebook they found while cleaning a rental unit.
9:17 a.m.— A burglary occurred on Southwest Ninth Street in Pendleton.
10:13 a.m.— A pickup truck was reported stolen on Northwest Ellis Avenue in Pendleton.
9:34 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on South Main Street in Pendleton.
SATURDAY
5:11 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
10:54 p.m.— Pendleton police were unable to locate a drunk driver near Burger King.
SUNDAY
5:33 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred at Shadeview Mobile Home Park in Pendleton. A crisis team provided response.
MONDAY
10:46 p.m.— On Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton, a fight occurred.
TUESDAY
11:45 a.m.— The Pendleton police tagged five abandoned vehicles on Southeast Sixth Street.
3:16 p.m.— Several loose dogs were reportedly chasing children at a bus stop on Wagon Wheel Loop in Irrigon. A blue heeler reportedly came at a Morrow County sheriff's deputy aggressively, and the deputy tased it. The owner was cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
4:25 p.m.— Three young children were inside a parked vehicle in Hermiston.
5:03 p.m.— On East Newport Avenue in Hermiston, police were unable to locate a possible intoxicated driver.
5:20 p.m.— The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested someone for harassment after the person reportedly hitting staff members at Columbia River Ranch in Boardman.
5:21 p.m.— A fight occurred on West Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
5:35 p.m.— A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
8:04 p.m.— A runaway was reported on Southeast Ninth Street in Pendleton.
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m.— Multiple agencies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 74 in Lexington, when a vehicle hit a rock wall.
3:41 p.m.— The Morrow County Sheriff's Office took a report for a possible burglary from earlier in the week in Hermiston.
11:46 p.m.— A driver hit a cow on Interstate 84 westbound in Boardman, and multiple vehicles hit his vehicle. Some patients were transported to Good Shepherd Health Care System.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Jason Eugene Hamner, 46, for driving under the influence of intoxcants.
