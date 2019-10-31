WEDNESDAY
1:29 a.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received the first of several driving complaints from Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon. Subsequent complaints came in at 7:09 a.m., 7:56 a.m. and 10:44 a.m.
That time a caller reported a black Ford with expired tags. The dispatcher was unsure what the complaint was about, and when another call came in it was asked if the person would hold.
“No, bye,” was the response.
The sheriff’s office received another report at 12:52 p.m. about the same vehicle, and the caller also claimed the driver has no insurance and probably does not have a license. A sheriff’s deputy responded but did not find the vehicle.
11:14 a.m. — A man asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer to find out if it is legal to carry an expandable baton.
11:57 a.m. — A Hermiston resident complained about a dog he thinks lives on the 1000 block of East Tamarack Avenue but never stays in its yard and comes over to his place and barks, growls and chases him. The dog also chases his cats, and he said he is concerned for the children at the nearby school.
12:08 p.m. — A Umatilla resident on J Street told police he has the name of the person who has been dumping their garbage in his garbage can.
12:28 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a property on Northeast Obrien Place, Pendleton.
3:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of South Highway 395.
8:24 p.m. — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault at Green Acres Mobile Park, 53752 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Trysta Annmarie Haskett, 18, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a vehicle, unauthorized entry of a vehicle and aggravated harassment.
•Pendleton police arrested Damon Fernando Ornelas, 23, of Pendleton, for second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree assault.
•Hermiston police arrested Eduardo Venegas, 27, of Hermiston, for a felony probation violation, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and interfering with making a report.
•Hermiston police arrested Adrian Torres Nava, 20, of Hermiston, for violating parole, third-degree theft and possession of a federally controlled substance.
•Hermiston police arrested Jody Jack Allen, 51, of Pendleton, for violating parole, failure to appear, second-degree criminal trespass and felony mail theft.
