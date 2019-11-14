TUESDAY
12:21 p.m. — Pendleton Police officers tagged three different abandoned vehicles.
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. — In Milton-Freewater, a house and a car at separate addresses were reportedly egged Tuesday night.
12:00 p.m. — An assault occurred on South Water Street in Weston.
12:19 p.m. — A woman called to report her husband assaulted her and barred her from leaving their home on West Eighth Road in Irrigon. She has left the area.
3:08 p.m. — Someone reported that a woman named Trish picked up his daughter from Sunridge Middle School in Pendleton. He doesn’t know Trish, and said she waited till school was out to take his daughter.
4:09 p.m. — The Milton-Freewater Police Department notified the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office that there was a structure fire being addressed by fire crews, and people might call to report the sound of propane containers exploding.
4:26 p.m. — At a garden center on North First Street in Hermiston, two women were reportedly filling suitcases with merchandise.
4:59 p.m. — A mother on Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton said that her daughter was trashing the apartment after she changed the internet password.
7:33 p.m. — A possible drunken driver on Umatilla River Road in Umatilla in a red Chevrolet Silverado was swerving and changing speeds. The driver was gone by the time the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reached the scene.
8:22 p.m. — On Southwest Houtama Road in Pendleton, someone called to report their aunt kicked them in the face.
10:03 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southwest Hailey Avenue in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Police Department arrested Michael Anthony Iles, 31, for three charges including one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Thursday
• The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jose Daniel Dias Ramirez, 19, for one count of aggravated assault.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Tarance Joseph Gilham, 44, for DUII.
