WEDNESDAY
12:01 a.m. - Oregon State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Highway 37 near mile point 17.5. The driver of the tan Chevrolet Tahoe was injured, according to state police, and a passerby removed her and took her to her home. The passerby reported the crash hours after it occurred and requested medics respond to the driver’s home. But the driver, a 43-year-old Pendleton woman, refused an evaluation.
State police also reported the trooper contacted the driver, and she did not give a clear account of what happened. A neighbor later took her to St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
10:46 a.m. - A resident of Meharry Manor, 900 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported someone broke into her apartment during the night while she was at work.
12:12 p.m. - Pendleton police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic at Denny’s, 610 Tutuilla Creek Road.
3:02 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received information about an assault at Lamb Weston, 78153 Westland Road, Hermiston.
3:26 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of harassment at Washington Elementary School, 1205 S.E. Byers Ave.
4:49 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 500 block of West Madronna Avenue on a report of a burglary.
11:04 p.m. - A 911 caller at the Umatilla RV Park, 1551 Sixth St., Umatilla, reported people in a neighboring trailer were screaming and hollering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.