WEDNESDAY
8:21 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a hit-and-run of a power box and chain link fence on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 161. An employee found the damage, but there was no information available about when the crash occurred or what kind of vehicle was involved.
8:22 a.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a vehicle theft on Southwest 45th Street.
10:46 a.m. — A Hermiston resident who lives in front of Greenwood Park on West Beech Avenue told police there are four or five youth there who continually “moon” the entire neighborhood.
11:01 a.m. — A Pendleton resident called 911 to report a male stealing her bottles and cans off her deck on Southeast Court Place. Police responded and cited the suspect.
11:41 a.m. — Emergency service in Morrow County responded to Bombing Range Road, Boardman, for a semitrailer that rolled. An ambulance took one victim to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
12:41 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on North Water Street, Weston.
4:13 p.m. — A caller reported a fight in progress between a man and woman at Green Acres RV Park, 80542 Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, and the man also put a dog in a choke hold. About 20 minutes later, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a second report from Green Acres, this time about a man who pulled a gun on another resident and threatened to shoot him.
5:04 p.m. — Pendleton police took a report for a burglary at Pendleton Square Apartments Phase I, 300 S.W. 28th Drive.
11:40 p.m. — Pilot Rock police received a 911 report of a male and female fighting at the gas station at J & D’s Food Mart, 111 S.W. Birch St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Umatilla Community Justice arrested Jason Edward Moore, 45, of Hermiston, on a warrant for failure to appear for missing the Aug. 9 trial readiness hearing in a first-degree criminal mischief case. The arrest also led to new charges — a misdemeanor for unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and a felony for first-degree invasion of privacy.
According to court records, the state has accused Moore of providing intimate images of a woman to a website without her consent. That woman also is the victim in Moore’s criminal mischief case.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Ethan George Thompson, 26, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac Gamboa, 39, of Irrigon, for harassment and felony fourth-degree assault.
•Umatilla police arrested Erica Madrigal, 25, of Umatilla, for violating probation, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.
•Milton-Freewater police at 2:27 p.m. responded to the Village Gunsmith, 608 N. Main St., for a theft of a firearm. According to Milton-Freewater police, the suspect carried a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol at the time of the theft but did not brandish the gun. Police tracked the suspect to 392 Raspberry Loop space 9 and arrested Michael James Metcalfe, 19, of Milton-Freewater on the following: second-degree trespass, first-degree theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespass with a firearm.
Officers recovered the stolen firearm, a .357 magnum revolver, as well as a loaded .22 caliber revolver, and they arrested a transient at the scene, Dunleavy, James David, 37, on a felony warrant out of Washington.
