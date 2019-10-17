WEDNESDAY
1:16 a.m. - Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 1600 block of North First Street.
1:54 a.m. - Staff at the mental health residential treatment facility Columbia River Ranch, 70362 Kunze Lane, Boardman, reported a new client assaulted two people and spit on one. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect on misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
5:38 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of someone trying to use counterfeit money at the Shell station in Irrigon.
10:05 a.m. - A resident of Northwest Overlook Drive, Hermiston, asked to speak to an officer about ongoing criminal mischief on his property. Someone on Oct. 10 threw rocks into his yard, on Oct. 13 he found broken stakes he had set up for his trees, and on Wednesday he came home to find someone pulled out and damaged other stakes in the yard.
12:16 p.m. - A caller on Washington Lane, Irrigon, reported finding orange and white striped pants in a box and was concerned they were from an escaped inmate. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office checked it out and determined it was part of a Halloween costume.
1:12 p.m. - A 911 caller at the Pendleton Walmart reported a homeless man was outside the grocery side of the building and appeared to have abnormal breathing.
3:53 p.m. - A Milton-Freewater resident on the 600 block of South Main Street reported the theft of two items from a delivery on the front porch.
7:29 p.m. - Hermiston police received a 911 report about domestic violence at a home on Patriot Lane.
8:03 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, on a report someone assaulted a truck driver. Deputies arrested a suspect for misdemeanor assault.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•Pendleton police arrested Marc T. Rasmussen, 22, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Stanfield police arrested Bryce John Skinner, 33, of Echo, for felony driving while suspended/revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.