WEDNESDAY
3:11 a.m. - An Ione resident reported the chicken coop next to their house was on fire, and a large tree hangs over the coop and the house. The Ione Rural Fire Protection District, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded.
8:48 a.m. - An employee at the Crossroad Truck Stop, 2020 Highway 730, Umatilla, reported a black and red GMC Sierra with Montana plates parked by the diesel island for a while and the occupant won’t acknowledge the attendant. The caller asked police to check on this because the driver needs to move on.
9:18 a.m. - An Irrigon resident on Southeast Utah Avenue reported a Ford Taurus turned around in front of his house and he told a passenger to tell the driver to go down to the corner for that, and the passenger started “running his mouth.” The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office told the caller there is nothing illegal about turning around in front of his house.
9:42 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received another driving complaint from a resident on Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon. The caller was “very irate” about the driver of a blue Mitsubishi for revving the engine and harassing him whenever he walks across the street.
Nothing indicated this caller was person who complained about the car turning around in front of his house.
9:44 a.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male in Hepper assaulting his girlfriend and bloodying her face. The case is under investigation.
11:58 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a burglary on the 32600 block of East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston.
3:39 p.m. - Hermiston police received a complaint about barking dogs at a residence on Southeast Fifth Street. The caller said a least two dogs were inside and perhaps more, and the dogs are always in cages, all day and all night. The caller asked police to check on the situation and contact him after.
8:35 p.m. - A 911 caller told Pendleton police she was chasing after a vehicle that cut her off in traffic on the 1900 block of Southwest Emigrant Avenue. Police responded but did not find find the vehicles involved.
8:52 p.m. - A woman on Umatilla River Road, Hermiston, called 911 for police. She said her “ex” climbed on the hood of her car and put his foot through the windshield. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded and took the report, and Umatilla police assisted.
9:08 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to a report of a burglary on the 600 block of East Gladys Avenue.
10:05 p.m. - A caller on Southwest 15th Street, Pendleton, reported a female was “attacking guys by the insurance place.”
11 p.m. - A woman on Rome Street, Boardman, called 911 and reported someone entered the back of her car, but she was outside the car at that moment.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police at about 4:25 p.m. responded to the Riverside Veterinary Clinic, 2504 N.E. Riverside Place, on a report about an employee theft. Police arrested Megan Amity Rochelle Simmons, 40, of Pendleton, for misdemeanor and felony possession of federally controlled substances and second-degree theft.
•Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Thomas Hilling, 61, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Pendleton police arrested Mischelle Cherie Keyser, 47, of Pendleton, for theft of services and second-degree trespassing, both misdemeanors, and for aggravated harassment, a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.