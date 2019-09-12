WEDNESDAY
4:03 a.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of someone possibly hunting deer with a spotlight at the Morrow-Grant County OHV Park.
9:44 a.m. - Pendleton police received a request to trespass local offenders, at least one of which is a gang member, from Pendleton Square Apartments, 300 S.W. 28th Drive, and nearby Hailey Place Apartments, 696 S.W. 30th St.
11:24 a.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 204 and Hodgson Road, Weston, on a report of a drunk driver, but the report was inaccurate and there was no drunk driver.
3:14 p.m. - A woman in Irrigon reported a man she knows is harassing her. He shut down her phone account and threatened her again.
3:26 p.m. - Milton-Freewater police took a report for graffiti on a utility box on the 700 block of Main Street.
3:48 p.m. - Stanfield police received a request for extra patrols around the 100 block of South Earl Street because people cut through the neighbor's yard and make a lot of noise.
4:06 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about emaciated dogs at the abandoned residence on South Cherry Street, Ione.
9 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a 911 report of a domestic disturbance at Southeast Third Street near the railroad tracks.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Gretchen Kay Hines, 62, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
•An Oregon State Police trooper at 1:36 p.m. stopped a silver Pontiac Grand Am for multiple violations on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 223. The driver, Jennifer Kalee Luchi, 44, of Kennewick, had a Washington trip permit, which state police reported she admitted to altering. The trooper arrested Luchi for first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony, but later cited and released her at the Pendleton Walmart.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Milo John Abrahamson, 38, of Pendleton, for assault, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
•Oregon State Police reported a trooper took another intoxicated driver off Pendleton roads.
The trooper at about 10:15 p.m. turned on his vehicle’s overhead lights after seeing a gray Chrysler 300 commit a traffic violation. The driver, Buchanan Lewis Wallahee, 34, of Toppenish, Washington, swerved, according to state police, then struck a parked car, drove on and stopped when the car hit a curb. The trooper arrested Buchanan for DUII and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. State police also reported Buchanan’s blood alcohol level was 0.24%, three times the legal limit.
