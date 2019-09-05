WEDNESDAY
8:44 a.m. - An Irrigon woman reported her ex-boyfriend contacted her in violation of her restraining order against him.
10 a.m. - Stanfield police started the abatement process on a hazardous building on North Main Street, Stanfield.
10:26 a.m. - Milton-Freewater police found graffiti at the stop sign at North Russell Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue, and about a half hour later found graffiti in the skate bowl at Freewater Park, 17 N.E. Eighth Ave.
1:31 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a fight at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave.
6:16 p.m. - A Pendleton resident on Southwest Theta Court reported his 14-year-old boy was causing a disturbance and his older son was trying to detain the younger boy on the ground.
6:51 p.m. - A woman at the Boardman Marina reported finding an elementary school-aged girl who was crying. The girl said her mother left her. The mother then arrived in a new red Nissan Altima and tried to get the girl in the car, but the child kept repeating she did not want to go home. The caller also said the girl had a bruise on her leg. The mother eventually got her in the car and left.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but did not find the mother, girl or car.
7 p.m. - A Stanfield caller on East Harding Avenue reported the theft of a vehicle.
7:15 p.m. - A Boardman resident on Canal Lane reported someone vandalized the antique wheel on their property.
7:46 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary on the 28900 block of Highway 730, Umatilla. The 911 caller reported a woman was in his house. She didn’t take anything but moved items around and returned to her trailer. The sheriff’s office gave a citation to the suspect.
8:11 p.m. - Stanfield police responded to a burglary on West Buckley Street, Echo.
9:54 p.m. - A 911 caller reported an employee of a Umatilla business was in a physical fight with the driver of a black pickup with an extended cab.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police cited archery hunter Jesse Munkers, 38, of Umatilla, for not immediately validating his big game tag after killing a buck on Port of Morrow property. State police also reported port officials told the trooper to warn Munkers for trespassing rather than cite him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.