WEDNESDAY
2:05 a.m. — Unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle occurred on South First Street in Hermiston.
8:07 a.m. — At Alive & Well in Hermiston, a burglary was reported.
8:21 a.m. — Hermiston police were unable to locate a man at Riverfront Park who reportedly told a parkgoer that he’d stolen a car and was “running from the law.”
9:55 a.m. — A car was reported stolen at Northwest Steel in Milton-Freewater.
10:02 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle occurred at Lindell Auto and Truck Parts on Highway 11 in Pendleton.
11:18 a.m. — A woman in Hermiston reported that her ex-husband has taken their daughter to Seattle and won’t bring her back.
4:55 p.m. — At the Short Stop on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston, a man inside a running silver Audi with no vehicle plates was unresponsive. The vehicle was gone when police arrived.
5:02 p.m. — A Big Smoke in Pendleton, someone reported that an intoxicated male outside the store had already been kicked out four times that day.
5:38 p.m. — A possible domestic disturbance was reported on Seventh Street in Umatilla.
5:50 p.m. — A woman on Southwest Emigrant Avenue in Pendleton reported that someone has stolen her ADHD medication.
6:26 p.m. — On East Jennie Avenue, Hermiston, someone was shooting pigeons with either a BB gun or a pellet gun.
7:54 p.m. — A man threw a woman into a wall in a domestic disturbance on Northwest 11th Street in Pendleton. An arrest was made when police arrived.
8:22 p.m. — A runaway was reported at Vista Village in Pendleton.
11:28 p.m. — There were five cows on Interstate 84 near Stanfield. Ten minutes later, there was a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a cow.
THURSDAY
2:23 a.m. — Reports of a trespasser in the men’s bathroom at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton led to an arrest.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Justin Michael Marler, 34, for DUII near milepost 216 on I-84.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Joshua Michael Torres Black, 38, for DUII.
•The Morrow County Sheriff's office arrested Shavon Lee-Onne Erickson, 21, for one count of unlawful possession of meth and for violating parole.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Dominic Leroux, 31, for DUII.
