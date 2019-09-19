WEDNESDAY
9:28 a.m.— Unauthorized entry of a motorized vehicle was reported on Southeast Ninth Street in Hermiston.
10:29 a.m. - Morrow County sheriff's deputies investigated reported code violations at three properties on County Line Road near Hermiston.
1:06 p.m. — A woman told the Hermiston police she was driving on East Highland Avenue on September 16. A student has since accused her of running them over at 7 p.m. that night. The woman denies this and said her insurance company has advised she report the incident.
2:16 p.m. — A burglary occurred on Highway 339 in Milton-Freewater.
5:52 p.m. — Four men were involved in a fistfight on Southeast Fifth Street and East Newport Avenue in Hermiston.
6:04 p.m. - A resident of Southwest Utah Avenue, Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff's Office to report a group of females showed up at his house and assaulted his daughter, who was home sick from school.
8:08 p.m. — Two men were “trying” to fight on East Main Street in Hermiston.
8:08 p.m. - A man was cited by the Morrow County Sheriff's Office after he lost his trailer on North First Street and North Main Avenue in Irrigon, and it hit a parked car.
THURSDAY
12:47 a.m. — A domestic disturbance was reported at the Pilot Truck Stop in Stanfield.
ARRESTS AND CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Stephen Richard Gipson, 74, for one count of harassment and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, both misdemeanors.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Carlos Ed Gongora, 31, for two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree theft
Thursday
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jyrone Eashonne Tucker, 48, for one felony count of unlawful possession of oxycodone, one count of failure to appear and one count of contempt of court.
• At the same address, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested both James A. Sparks, 29, for one felony count of unlawful delivery of heroin, and Samuel Lucus Forsberg, 27, for one felony count of unlawful possession of heroin.
