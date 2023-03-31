Wednesday, March 29
4:11 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Northwest 10th Street and Northwest Ellis Avenue on a report of a prowler. Police were unable to locate the prowler.
8:47 a.m. A caller reported gunshots at Oxbow Trail No. 2 at West Elm Avenue and Northwest 11th Street, Hermiston. Police responded but did not find anyone shooting.
8:55 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Weston-McEwen High School, Athena, on a report of criminal mischief.
9:27 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a burglary on the 1100 block of Southwest Goodwin Place.
10:52 a.m. Milton-Freewater police received a report about the theft of two game cameras from property on the 900 block of Cowl Street.
11:24 a.m. A man came into the Hermiston Police Department to report he and his ex got into an argument and she assaulted him.
1:08 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 1000 block of Southwest 11th Street.
1:21 p.m. A caller on Southwest Seventh Street, Hermiston, reported a man was carrying a baby in the rain with no coat, no shoes and no pants on. Hermiston Police Department took a report.
1:41 p.m. Hermiston Police Department received a report of possible child endangerment on West Orchard Avenue and Southwest Seventh Street.
1:42 p.m. Umatilla police responded to The Links Apartments on a report of someone illegally parked in a handicapped parking spot in front of the office.
2:13 p.m. Hermiston police responded to a report of an assault on the 600 block of West Standard Avenue. The subjects left before police arrived.
7:06 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 500 block of South Highway 395.
9:47 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Ott Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and his mother-in-law.
Thursday, March 30
12:24 a.m. Boardman police responded to Port View Apartments for a noise complaint.
1:32 a.m. A caller on Southeast Chase Street, Heppner, reported he received alarming texts from his ex-girlfriend, saying she doesn’t want to be around. He stated he lives in Stanfield and his vehicle is not operational so he could not go check on her. He requested an officer conduct a welfare check on her. He then called back and canceled the welfare check.
5:38 a.m. A caller reported it looked like the blue barn on the north side of Interstate 84 near Love’s Travel Stop, Boardman, had been broken into. The caller stated there was damage to the door and the lights were on. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
6:04 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and Irrigon Rural Fire Protection District responded to North First and Northeast Columbia streets, Irrigon, on a report of a camp trailer on fire near Stokes Landing.
8:03 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Wildwood Lane and Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8:08 a.m. A caller on Rome Street, Boardman, requested contact from an officer advising he had contractors working on his home and after they left his 15-year-old daughter found a note on her bed with a message indicating “call me” with a phone number. The caller stated he would be at home with his daughter during his lunch break and would like an officer to come talk to them. Boardman police responded and advised the father of his options.
8:59 a.m. Umatilla police responded to McKinney Motors on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
9:17 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Country Animal Hospital, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
12:04 p.m. A caller at Murray Drugs, Heppner, asked for an officer to make contact in regards to a juvenile who was behind the store in the gravel lot throwing rocks at the property and he had put a wooden stake through the spokes of one of the of the employee’s wheels. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies made contact and will keep an eye out for the juvenile.
12:35-2:58 p.m. Stanfield police handled 16 dog complaints. Most were about unlicensed dogs, including an issue about dogs barking continually on Chelsea Lane and dogs that get loose and chase people on East Wood Avenue.
12:39 p.m. A caller at Amazon’s Vadata PDX data center, Boardman, reported workers found a small bag of drugs, possibly cocaine, and they would like to turn it over to law enforcement. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
2:14 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Sixth Street on a report of the theft of a vehicle.
3:11 p.m. Stanfield police initiated activity at North Harriman Street for livestock on the property without a proper permit.
4:26 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Punkin Center Mobile Home Park, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
4:35 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Comrie RV, Hermiston, on a report of theft.
6:13 p.m. A caller at Mountain Valley Land Company, Boardman, reported someone broke in the gate and stole some items. Police responded and took a report.
11:36 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Bridge Road, Hermiston, on a report of shots being fired.
