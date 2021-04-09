WEDNESDAY
6:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Villadom Mobile Home Park on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:11 p.m. — Police responded to a reported hit and run at the intersection of West Highland Avenue and Southwest 23rd Street in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
1:02 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Benjamin Lane in Hermiston.
6:31 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Highway 730 in Boardman.
9:11 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Davis Orchards on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
11:19 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Daytona Lane in Hermiston.
5:12 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest Second Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Alberto Nava, 22, on two felony counts of the possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
•The Umatilla County Jail arrested Dominic Silva, 27, on six counts, including felony counts of second-degree assault and the unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor counts of violating probation and failing to appear in court.
