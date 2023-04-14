Wednesday, April 12
11 a.m. A caller on West Eighth Road and Highway 730, Irrigon, reported a blue heeler was cuddled up next to a dead blue heeler and neither of them had a collar. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:12 p.m. A caller at Aylett Farms, Boardman, reported the theft of a 20 foot aerator from the property. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
3:44 p.m. A caller on Wagon Wheel Loop, Irrigon, reported people were squatting on his dead son’s property and have taken things from the property. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
4:07 p.m. A caller at St. Patrick’s Senior Center, Heppner, reported a scam caller asked for medical insurance information from residents at the center. The caller stated they know this was a scam and wanted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to get ahold of who actually has this number and tell them that their number was used in a scam. The caller provided the phone number and requested a deputy call them back with the results of the contact with the real phone number’s owner.
4:50 p.m. A caller on Second and Canal streets reported a man shooting in the area, and he thought it was a “Tommy gun.” Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded but were unable to locate anyone shooting.
Thursday, April 13
2:31 a.m. Umatilla police responded to Tyler Avenue on a report of domestic violence.
7:48 a.m. A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported the occupants of a a gray Chevrolet Silverado have been playing loud music whenever they pick up their children from school. The caller asked that a deputy talk to them and ask them to turn it down, especially in the morning. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies were advised of the situation.
8:49 a.m. A caller on Dee Cox Road, Heppner, reported she has a horse on her property that was given to her by a mother of the owner who was not taking it care of it. She stated she wants to document the situation as much as possible. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and took a report.
9:59 a.m. A caller on Madison Street, Umatilla, requested to speak to an officer regarding theft of services. Umatilla police contacted the caller and started an investigation.
10:19 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Community Counseling Solutions on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:12 a.m. Stanfield police responded to South Dunne Street and East Furnish Avenue on a report of domestic violence.
11:27 a.m. Pilot Rock police took a report of fraud/forgery on Northeast Fir Street, Pilot Rock.
3:24 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Riverpoint Farms, Hermiston, on a report of a burglary.
4:08 p.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft at HT Rea Farming, Milton-Freewater.
6:09 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Pomono Drive on a report of man who was driving while intoxicated and crashed his white Kia Sorento into a barricade while a child was in the backseat.
7:08 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest Isaac Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:26 p.m. A 911 caller on Northwest 10th Street, Pendleton, reported the child they are fostering grabbed a knife and threatened to stab people. Police responded.
10:01 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Byers Avenue on a report of a burglary.
10:30 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Punkin Center Road, Hermiston, on a report of gunshots. Deputies were unable to locate anyone shooting.
11:12 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Gerking Flat Road, Athena, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Friday, April 14
12:49 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Pendleton Square Apartments Phase 1 on a report of a disturbance. Police made an arrest.
Arrests, citations
April 12
Hermiston police arrested Martin E. Maher, 48, for first-degree theft, unauthorized entry into a vehicle and on warrants for failure to appear.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Francisca Ann Perez, 34, for attempted unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
April 14
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared Jack Salisbury, 36, for vehicle theft.
