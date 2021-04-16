WEDNESDAY
12:35 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Walla Walla River Road in Milton-Freewater.
12:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Sand Hollow Road in Adams.
1:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Rivera Lane in Hermiston.
6:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Westview Drive in Hermiston.
THURSDAY
10:46 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southwest 22nd Street in Pendleton.
5:21 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North First Street in Hermiston.
9:39 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Elm Street in Pilot Rock.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Jamey Shane Thomas, 43, on seven misdemeanor counts, including driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and three counts of the unlawful possession of a firearm.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Aaron Dewayne Luther Gordon, 26, on five counts, including fourth-degree aggravated assault, providing false information to law enforcement, reckless driving, attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and being a fugitive.
