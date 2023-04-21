Wednesday, April 19
7:40 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Heppner Main Street Park on a report of vandalism in the bathrooms. The sheriff’s office took a report.
11:50 a.m. A caller on Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported someone fraudulently opened a Bank of the West account in her husband’s name. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
1:10 p.m. A caller on Manzanita Place, Hermiston, asked to speak to Hermiston police about a fight. Police took a report.
6:15 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary at Northeast Third Street and East Catherine Avenue. Police responded and took a report.
6:22 p.m. A caller at Dollar General, Heppner, reported a man, dressed in camouflage, was walking back and forth in the same spot for more than an hour, was checking his phone a lot and seemed suspicious. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and talked to the man who was just going for a walk.
9 p.m. A caller at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported a pickup playing load music woke her. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office made a log note.
10:22 p.m. Emergency services responded to Interstate 84, Boardman, on a report of lumber in the road blocking both lanes of travel.
Thursday, April 20
2:29 a.m. A caller reported the theft of his blue 2020 Kia Rio from a residence on Brace Road, Irrigon.
7:29 a.m. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact to report the theft of a trailer and four wheeler on Canal Lane, Boardman. The sheriff’s office responded and took a report.
7:49 a.m. A resident at Glen Haven Apartments, Heppner, reported music was so loud from a gray Chevrolet pickup in the parking lot that it knocked a picture off a wall, and the picture hit his daughter, leaving her with a mark. The sheriff’s office responded.
9:05 a.m. A Hermiston resident told police his daughter was staying with him for several days and was out of control and kept him up all night. He wanted to know if he could call if he cannot get her out.
10:30 a.m. Pendleton police received a report from LookOut RV Park on Airport Road about a possible stolen vehicle.
10:34 a.m. Umatilla police received a request to speak to an officer about theft from a worksite at the Umatilla Fire Department.
11:48 a.m. A caller at the C & D Drive-In, Boardman, asked police to check on a woman who was crawling around outside the building.
1:19 p.m. A caller on the 800 block of Southwest First Street, Pendleton, reported a violation of a restraining order.
2:02 p.m. A resident at Port View Apartments, Boardman, asked to speak to an officer about vandalism to her pickup. She said she argued with a neighbor the night before and now has two flat tires.
3:31 Pendleton police received a report of a disturbance at Grecian Heights Park. Police took a report.
4:10 p.m. A person came to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak to an officer about harassing texts she does not want to receive.
4:13 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse or neglect.
10:30 p.m. A caller reported the theft of a vehicle on East Beech Avenue, Hermiston.
Arrests, citations
April 20
Oregon State Police during a traffic stop at about 8:30 p.m. on Interstate 84 near milepost 177 cited Luis Alberto Navarro, 35, of Boardman, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and driving while suspended or revoked.
