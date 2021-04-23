WEDNESDAY
12:36 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 730 in Umatilla.
6:44 p.m. — Police responded to a reported robbery on South Main Street in Pendleton.
9:50 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at the intersection of Northwest Ellis Avenue and Northwest First Street in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
4:30 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on East Beebe Avenue in Hermiston.
9:49 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Lightfoot Lane in Weston.
1:11 p.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge on Riverview Lane in Irrigon.
2:57 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on West Locust Avenue in Hermiston.
5:48 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at B&M Manufactured Home Court on Northeast Riverside Avenue in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
1:24 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Southeast Second Street in Hermiston.
4:33 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on South Main Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Tyler Jonathan Hays, 24, on two counts, including one felony count of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and one count of being a fugitive.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Mariah Neah Winn, 40, on two counts, including one felony count of aggravated harassment and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
•The Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Irma Taeyana Bako, 25, on two counts, including one count of domestic abuse and one count of assault.
