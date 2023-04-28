Wednesday, April 26
7:03 a.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to North Main and May streets, Heppner, on a report of a 5- or S-year-old riding his tricycle in the middle of the road. Deputies were unable to locate the child.
7:49 a.m. Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on South Fifth Street, Athena.
5:28 p.m. A caller on Highway 207, Heppner, reported the family in the apartment next door to them has eight children and they suspect the children are being neglected. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and found the children were well cared for and there is no reason for concern.
7:05 p.m. A caller reported a fight at Crossroads Church, Umatilla. Law enforcement responded.
7:12 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to South Townsend Road, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
8 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to Dollar General, Irrigon, on a request to trespass a man who just purposefully urinated on the floor inside the store. Deputies trespassed the man.
8:39 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Southeast Idaho Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street, Irrigon, of a man having a mental breakdown. Deputies referred the man to Community Counseling Solutions.
10:04 p.m. A caller at Rodeway Inn, Boardman, reported his friend sent him a text message saying she had been abducted from Spokane, Washington, by a white man with white hair and they were in a black Dodge Caliber. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Thursday, April 27
7:43 a.m. Stanfield police responded to North Thielson Street, Echo, on a report of a burglary.
8:21 a.m. Umatilla police responded to John Day Street, Umatilla, on a report of a prowler.
10:28 a.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of graffiti at Irrigon Marina, Irrigon.
11:06 a.m. A caller reported a disturbance on Lindell Lane, Pendleton.
11:25 a.m. A caller on Southwest Fifth Street, Hermiston, reported a rooster has been coming into her yard for about two weeks and was there again.
12:40 p.m. A caller on Highway 206, Heppner, reported are two males were in an older red convertible with the top down and did a bunch of cookies in the intersection and then almost went through a fence. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded and were unable to locate the vehicle.
2:55 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies responded to West Fourth ROad, Irrigon, on a report of a noise complaint.
3:21 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of graffiti at Dollar General, Irrigon.
3:42 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest 15th Street on a report of harassment.
4:08 p.m. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child abuse in Boardman.
5:54 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Wanapa and Beach Access roads on a report of a car crash involving a vehicle that flipped over.
8:46 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Circle K, Umatilla, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
10:06 p.m. Hermiston police responded to East Dogwood Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
11:44 p.m. A caller reported an intoxicated man acting suspicious on Northwest Gale Street, Heppner. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies found the man was highly intoxicated and advised him to return home.
Arrests, citations
April 26
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, 29, for felony strangulation and fourth-degree assault, both domestic violence offenses.
Boardman police arrested Ricardo Munoz Rosales, 21, for first-degree theft, resisting arrest, fleeing and first-degree forgery.
Pendleton police arrested Tamar Selah Drake-Winn, 45, of Pendleton, for first-degree criminal mischief , second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, attempted assault of a public safety officer and for a felony parole violation.
Boardman police arrested Marco Antonio Garcia, 37, for driving while suspended/revoked and fleeing.
Pendleton police arrested Jaime Arzate Grafias, 20, for 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Wade Desmond Graham, 42, for resisting arrest, escape, burglary, fleeing, reckless driving, driving while suspended/revoked and failure to appear.
April 27
Pendleton police arrested Joshua Lee Iles, 18, for vehicle theft, second-degree theft, first-degree theft and four counts of identity theft.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodrigo Cruz Cruz, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Morrow County Parole and Probation arrested Lawrence Luke Tweit, 38, for fourth-degree assault, harassment and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Parker Kurtis Ainsworth, 19, for telephonic/written harassment, harassment involving public insult/abuse, second-degree disorderly conduct,second-degree criminal mischief and violation of a stalking order.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Kyle Ray Smith, 33, for criminal activity in drugs, dangerous drugs and disorderly conduct.
Boardman police arrested Talon James Davis, 24, for second-degree criminal trespass, reckless burning and on a Morrow County Parole and Probation detainer warrant after a caller at 10:19 p.m. on Boardman Avenue Northwest reported a brush fire was going into some trees.
