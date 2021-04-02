WEDNESDAY
9:54 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Jewett’s Archery on Monroe Street in Umatilla.
11:30 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a missing person on Juniper Drive in Boardman.
THURSDAY
9:14 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at Vista Trailer Park on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
10:45 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on Blue Jay Road in Heppner.
10:04 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Walls Road in Hermiston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Richard James Sheldon, on 19 counts, including felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse (assault with an object), second-degree sexual abuse (sexual assault with an object), second-degree sodomy and third-degree sodomy, and misdemeanor counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
