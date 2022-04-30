Wednesday, April 27

7:38 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Sloan Avenue for a verbal domestic disturbance.

10:53 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 395, Hermiston, on a report of a domestic disturbance.

11:42 a.m. — A resident on Linden Way, Heppner, reported someone smashed the heating unit at her home, broke off the concrete pad and left a tire mark on the side of the house.

2:20 p.m. — A Hermiston mother told police she wanted to speak to an officer about information her daughter was exchanging with someone via a phone app.

3:05 p.m. — Umatilla police responded to Umatilla High School, 1400 Seventh St., after receiving a report of fighting in the streets.

6:32 p.m. — A Milton-Freewater resident reported new graffiti on the side of their garage on the 10 block of Southeast 13th Avenue. Police opened an investigation.

6:55 p.m. — A man reported the theft of his vehicle from the 500 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater. Police are investigating.

Thursday, April 28

6:04 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest Ninth Street for a 911 call about a domestic disturbance.

10:08 a.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Highland Avenue on a report of a fight.

10:56 a.m. — A caller on Costanza Avenue, Umatilla, reported there is a white husky mix running loose in the area.

4:26 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to the Food Basket, 405 N. Sherman St., after receiving a theft complaint.

5:07 p.m. — Pilot Rock police responded to Pilot Rock Elementary School, 200 McGowan Drive, after a receiving a report of harassment. Police are investigating.

6:44 p.m. — A 911 caller at Tyler Avenue and Powerline Road, Umatilla, reported hearing gunshots.

Arrests, citations

April 27

• Oregon State Police arrested Tanner Logan Turner, 22, for menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, vehicle theft and first-degree theft.

April 29

• Boardman police arrested Sergio Lopez Antonio, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and five counts of hit-and-run involving property.

