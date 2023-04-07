Wednesday, April 5
8:12 a.m. US Bank in Pendleton reported a possible fraud.
8:55 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Pillars Motel on a report of a domestic disturbance.
9:52 a.m. A caller reported a disturbance at the Circle K on Southeast Court Avenue, Pendleton.
10:23 a.m. A caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported last night someone stole both the front and back temporary license plates from her truck. She said she has video footage of the theft. Police took a report.
11:11 a.m. Law enforcement received a report of a domestic disturbance on North First Street, Hermiston.
12:34 p.m. A caller on Southwest Shane Court, Hermiston, reported last night a female, who was riding on a scooter, and a male were pounding on her door trying to get her to purchase Spectrum internet. The caller stated she does not believe they really work for Spectrum. She said she called Spectrum and confirmed they do not work for the company. Hermiston police took a report.
12:48 p.m. Umatilla police responded to The Links Apartments on a report of a disturbance.
1:08 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a fraud/forgery at Pandora’s Box. Police took a report.
1:20 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and ambulance services responded to Highway 730 and Paterson Ferry Road, Irrigon, on a report of someone suffering from a mental/emotional crisis. A patient was transported to a hospital.
2:05 p.m. A caller reported a a restraining order violation on Southeast 18th Street, Pendleton. Police took a report.
3:27 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Currant Street, Athena, on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:27 p.m. Umatilla police received a report of fraud/forgery at Eric Reise Real Estate Holdings.
4:06 p.m. A caller on Northeast Third Street and Northwest Washington Avenue, Irrigon, reported there were two pygmy goats loose. The caller stated she was able to get the goats back in their pen and no longer needed law enforcement to respond.
4:29 p.m. Hermiston police took a report of graffiti at McKenzie Park.
Thursday, April 6
12:57 a.m. A man called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to report he is from Texas and he came across a video of a man threatening to shoot a bunch of people and saying that he was in Boardman. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation.
6:45 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect on Northwest Seventh Street and West Ridgeway Avenue.
11:21 a.m. A caller in Irrigon, requested a welfare check be conducted on his son who may be living in unsafe conditions. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies conducted a welfare check.
1:01 p.m. Pendleton police responded to Key Lock Office on a report of someone suffering from a mental/emotional crisis.
3:13 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a call about fraud/forgery at Fran’s Place, Milton-Freewater.
4:13 p.m. Umatilla police responded to Wildwood RV Park on a report of an assault.
7:04 p.m. A 911 caller at Cadillac Jack’s Saloon & Grill reported a girl hit him in the face. Pendleton police took a report.
8:32 p.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Hat Rock Road, Hermiston, on a report of a fight.
8:39 p.m. Stanfield police responded to West Wood Avenue on a report of gunshots.
9:36 p.m. A caller on Columbia Lane, Irrigon, reported that on March 16 she asked her father’s girlfriend to stop contacting her. She stated the woman has been texting her today. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact with everyone and advised they stop contacting each other.
Friday, April 7
1:25 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Walker’s Furniture on a report of an intoxicated driver.
2:37 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southeast Third Street on a report of a domestic disturbance.
3:43 a.m. Pendleton police responded to Southwest First Street and Southwest Emigrant Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance.
Arrests, citations
April 5
Pendleton police arrested Toni Lynn Warnock, 61, on 11 counts of failure to appear and for violating probation.
Pendleton police arrested Leroy J. Morrison, 25, for first-degree and second-degree theft and on a warrant.
April 6
An Oregon State Police trooper at 7:51 p.m. near North Townsend Road, Hermiston, found a Ford F250 pickup that was stolen out of Morrow County. Police did not find the trailer that had been attached to the pickup. OSP cited Ramiro Saenz Jr., 25, for possession of a stolen vehicle.
