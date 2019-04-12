THURSDAY
12:33 a.m. - A caller reported a prowler near C & C Secondhand, 30654 Baggett Lane, Hermiston.
1:16 a.m. - A 911 caller reported hearing a young man screaming at Bella Vista Estates, 705 Paul Smith Road S.W., Boardman.
2:56 a.m. - A Hermiston resident on the first block of West Catherine Avenue reported someone broke into his house. Police determined there was no burglary.
9:24 a.m. - Pendleton police dealt with drug activity at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave.
10 a.m. - A caller at Zip Zone II, 419 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, told police someone during the night damaged the backdoor to the business.
2:38 p.m. - Law enforcement removed debris from the 81600 block of North Highway 395, Hermiston.
3:43 p.m. - A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy handed out bicycle helmets to youth at the Morrow County Justice Court, Irrigon.
3:53 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a vehicle theft at The Cigarette Store, 85454 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
4:12 p.m. - Pendleton police took a report for child abuse.
4:41 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to Madison Street on a report of a fight.
5:46 p.m. - A caller reported smelling marijuana in the restroom at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
6:54 p.m. - A caller reported the theft of diesel fuel and a cord of firewood during the past two nights at a location in the “Mill Zone” area north of Heppner on Highway 74.
9:12 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to a fight near the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, 502 S. Main St.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police arrested Sean Robert Kindler, 35, of Pendleton, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.