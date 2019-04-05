THURSDAY
4:10 a.m. - Pendleton police received a report of a theft at the Knights Inn, 310 S.E. Dorion Ave.
8:38 a.m. - A woman asked to speak to a Hermiston police officer about her “ex” threatening to damage her vehicle and taking her spare car key.
9:33 a.m. - Pendleton police issued a citation as a result of drug activity at Sunridge Middle School, 700 S.W. Runnion Ave.
9:40 a.m. - A semitractor caught fire on the westbound side of Interstate 84 near exit 147. The flames did not get to the trailer. The Boardman Rural Fire Protection District handled the emergency call.
9:51 a.m. - A caller complaint about multiple animals on her property on Villegas Lane, Boardman. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded and warned a dog owner for allowing the canines to run free.
10:38 a.m. - A Umatilla officer dealt with a small camp in the breezeway of a building at Seventh and F streets.
10:49 a.m. - A man told Hermiston police he believes his brother stole money from the bank account of their elderly father, who is in assisted living in a Hermiston retirement community.
11:58 a.m. - A caller reported a man and woman argued for hours during the night at the Northwestern Motel & RV Park, 389 N. Main St., Heppner, and the man flattened the tires on the woman’s car.
12:16 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on South Broad Street, Weston.
1:14 p.m. - A Umatilla resident on Chinook Court complained about others there dumping trash in the back and side yards.
2:10 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to Mountain View Apartments, 2410 N.W. Carden Ave., after a resident reported her roommate swung a bat at a male but missed. Pendleton police at 3:28 p.m. also received a call about harassment at the apartment complex.
3:37 p.m. - The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Heppner home to check on one of the residents. The person reported fighting with their significant other but since then felt calmer.
4:38 p.m. - Three youth leaving the skate park in Irrigon reported they did not know where their mother was. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy gave them a ride home.
7:29 p.m. - A Umatilla County sheriff’s deputy checked in at Northeast 10th Street and East Elm Avenue, Hermiston.
8:50 p.m. - Pendleton police received a report of child abuse at McDonald’s, 900 Southgate.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Tayah Iliene Claughton, 21, of Pendleton, for failure to appear, violating probation and felony methamphetamine possession.
•Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Alfred James Wilson, 32, for initiating a false report, disorderly conduct, dangerous drugs and criminal activity in drugs.
•Hermiston police arrested Ashley Doris Ondina Pantoja, 26, of Beaverton, for felony fleeing.
