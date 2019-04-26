THURSDAY
8:47 a.m. - Pilot Rock police dealt with abandoned vehicles on Southwest Delwood and Cedar streets, and in the afternoon along Northeast Fifth and Elm streets.
9:14 a.m. - Pendleton police took a complaint for criminal mischief at the East Oregonian, 211 S.E. Byers Ave.
11:03 a.m. - A Hermiston resident on East Newport Avenue told police his next-door neighbors have a lot of traffic and smoke drugs in the yard.
12:14 p.m. - Pendleton police handled code violations along Southwest 13th Street, Goodwin Avenue, Hailey Avenue and 28th, 29th and 30th streets.
12:22 p.m. - A male told Hermiston police he was the victim of an assault Wednesday night outside 7-Eleven, 775 Highway 395, and a female told police the same suspect damaged her vehicle during the incident.
7:04 p.m. - Stanfield police took a report for illegal dumping on West Furnish Avenue, Stanfield.
8:32 p.m. - A caller on Highway 204 near Kirk Road, Weston, reported two vehicles were racing and one side-swiped his vehicle.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
•Hermiston police arrested Joseph Chase Cyr, 34, of Stanfield, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault and on warrants.
•Pendleton police arrested James Brian Halfmoon Jr., 22, of Pendleton, after he fled when an officer tried to stop him for having only one working headlight. Halfmoon crashed the Ford Fusion he was driving after trying to avoid the spike strip Oregon State Police placed near the on-ramp at milepost 209 to Interstate 84. Halfmoon faces charges of reckless driving, eluding, unauthorized use of vehicle and more. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
State court records show Halfmoon served 15 months in prison in 2017 for trying to flee police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
•Oregon State Police arrested John Manuel Barron, 24, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
•Umatilla police arrested Jeremiah Garcia, 41, of Hermiston, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
•Pendleton police arrested Travis Tylor Hamman, 38, of Pendleton, for domestic violence fourth-degree assault.
•Boardman police arrested Ryan Michael Lowe, 31, of Irrigon, for third-degree assault and menacing.
Friday
•Hermiston police arrested Marcos Pedro Castaneda, 30, of Hermiston, for DUII and on two warrants for failure to appear in prior DUII cases.
