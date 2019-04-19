THURSDAY
4:44 a.m. — A caller on Wilson Lane, Boardman, reported someone riding a motorized bicycle without lights or reflectors. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy checked it out but did not find any motorized bike.
9:24 a.m. — A landlord reported former renters on Petty Canyon Lane, Lexington, left drugs in the building. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
12:18 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a lost dog. A female told police her high school science class lost a black and white Australian shepherd it was using. Students last saw the dog near the post office, 375 W. Orchard Ave. If officers find the dog, she asked them to call her and the high school.
12:34 p.m. — A male yelled at female at Rite Aid, 1900 S.W. Court Place, Pendleton. An officer responded to the 911 call about the disturbance and issued a warning.
1:31 p.m. — A caller reported a homeless person stole a purse at the First Church of God, 712 S.W. 27th St., Pendleton.
3:42 p.m. — A female told Hermiston police she left her vehicle unlocked on Southwest 13th Place, and someone entered and stole her music transmitter, window parts from the back seat, gift cards and more.
4:09 p.m. — Stanfield police looked into a criminal mischief complaint at Stanfield Secondary School, 1120 N. Main St.
6:58 p.m. — A 911 caller reported an aggressive dog on Oro Street, Adams.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Oregon State Police trooper Tyler Steele initiated a traffic stop on a black GMC Sierra pickup at 10:11 a.m. at Highway 207 and Northeast Fourth Street, Hermiston. The passenger, a man, bailed out of the pickup and ran through a field. The driver, a woman, floored the gas and sped off.
Steele did not pursue the pickup per state police policy, but soon after the pickup struck a red Chevrolet Malibu. The woman suspect ran into the same field.
Police found the passenger, Ronald Paul Johnson, 58, of Hermiston, hiding in the field, arrested and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on a warrant for a parole violation.
Police searched the GMC and found possible drugs. That search and witness statements led police to also identify the woman. She remains at large.
•Hermiston police at about 5:50 p.m. responded to Southwest 11th Street on a report of a person slumped over the console of their vehicle. Officers contacted the driver, and an ambulance was rolling their way, when he took off and crashed about a half mile later into a sign belonging to Country Animal Hospital Hermiston, 78719 Highway 207.
The driver, local offender Lonnie Marvin Mayes, 44, had a warrant for his arrest. The ambulance took Mayes to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, before doctors transferred him to a hospital in Richland, Washington. Hermiston police ended up citing Mayes for reckless driving, felony eluding and second-degree escape.
•Milton-Freewater police arrested Joseph Frederick Slack, 32, of Milton-Freewater, for harassment, third-degree escape, resting arrest and interfering with a police officer, all misdemeanors.
