Wednesday, Aug. 9
1:35 a.m. A caller on Kangaroo Court Lane, Irrigon, reported a fist fight between two males and a female. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded but deputies could not determine who started the fight.
5:52 a.m. A resident in Boardman reported a neighbor at Rippee Road and Wilson Lane has cows out. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office contacted the owner of the cows, who put the cattle back on the property.
8:07 a.m. A resident of the The Links Apartments in Umatilla reported damage to several of her decorative items in her front yard. Police took a report.
9:47 a.m. A caller reported concern with bruising on a female on Polk Avenue, Umatilla.
11:58 a.m. A resident on Northeast Hickory Street, Pilot Rock, made a criminal mischief complaint.
3:59 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a domestic disturbance on Pleasant View Road, Milton-Freewater.
4 p.m. A caller on Cowlitz Avenue, Umatilla, reported a domestic disturbance.
4:58 p.m. A resident on Southeast Crimson Court, Irrigon, reported the theft of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner. She said she put the car keys on her dresser at night and then found the Toyota was gone. The last person to drive it was her son, she said, but he was not supposed to borrow it again.
9:05 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault on Southeast Alexander Place and 16th Street.
10:31 p.m. A caller reported a noise complaint on Baggett Lane, in Hermiston.
Thursday, Aug. 10
2:38 a.m. A caller on Wilson Lane, Boardman, reported hearing a couple of series of gunshots possible from a house to the east. Local law enforcement checked but found no one shooting.
7:08 a.m. A city of Milton-Freewater employee reported someone drove a motorcycle across several greens at the city golf course.
10:50 a.m. A 911 caller on Eighth Street, Umatilla, reported a possible domestic disturbance between a male and female in a shed.
2:45 p.m. A resident in Ione reported a dog has attacked her and her dog several times and she wanted to talk with someone at the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office about it.
3:36 p.m. A resident on Monroe Street near Umatilla reported a burglary. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
5:02 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on South Glendening Street, Stanfield.
6:44 p.m. A resident on Blue Jay Street, Umatilla, called 911 and reported her father was “freaking out and breaking things.”
10:30 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on the 400 block of Southwest Seventh Street, Pendleton.
11:06 p.m. A resident on the 300 block of North Elizabeth Street reported the theft of his red 1999 Ford F150 pickup.
11:21 p.m. An employee at the Shell station in Irrigon reported receiving four fake $20 bills from a man in his 20s who left in a black sedan and drove east. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 9
Oregon State Police during a traffic stop in Pendleton arrested Ashley Danelle Lancaster, 29, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (control substance).
Hermiston police arrested Eduardo Irvin Moreno, 31, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Aug. 10
Pendleton police arrested Isaiah Ray Costello, 24, for identity theft, fraud by credit card and second-degree theft.
Pendleton police arrested Chantal Dorina Ramirez, 32, on three counts of manufacture/delivery of a federally controlled substance.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.