Wednesday, Aug. 10
9:05 a.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a semitrailer on Interstate 84 near Boardman crossing from the westbound lane into the eastbound lane and then hitting a tree.
9:41 a.m. — A caller reported she was walking her dogs on Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, when a woman she knows drove by in a pickup and yelled at her for walking her dogs in the area.
10:24 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a male was shoving a female on East Hurlburt Avenue.
12:31 p.m. — A woman came into the Hermiston Police Department, 330 S. First St., to speak to an officer about getting a restraining order or a no-contact order against the father of her children and his girlfriend, who are harassing her.
3:26 p.m. — A caller at the Rustic Truck Bar & Grill, 100 W. Highway 730, Irrigon, reported the person who was DJing had two warrants out of Union County and asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check out the bar.
4:31 p.m. — A woman on Second Street Northeast, Boardman, reported a 16-year-old girl was yelling, screaming and locked her out of the house.
7:27 p.m. — A 911 caller at West Ferndale Road and Hurst Lane, Milton-Freewater, reported a tree fell into the roadway and brought some power lines down. Emergency agencies responded.
8:16 p.m. — A 911 caller on South Main Street, Adams, reported a burglary. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
Thursday, Aug. 11
6:33 a.m. — A caller on Northeast Main Avenue, Irrigon, reported a person stole the keys to his fiance’s car then was arrested. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded.
6:49 a.m. — A caller at Wilbur Ellis on Spring Hollow Road, Adams, reported the theft of a vehicle.
8:48 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 600 block of Northwest 11th Street.
11:56 a.m. — A 911 caller on Southwest Birch Place, Pilot Rock, reported they were with a 44-year-old female, who has a bad liver and is non-responsive. The caller stated they were trying to help dress the female, when she collapsed to the floor. Emergency agencies responded.
1:10 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street on a call about a burglary.
2:12 p.m. — A caller reported four goats were off to the side of Highway 730 at Pleasant View Road, Irrigon.
11:13 p.m. — A 911 caller on Martin Drive, Umatilla, reported the theft of a vehicle. Police responded.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 10
Pendleton police arrested Amanda Maurissa Waine-Anderson, 38, for second-degree burglary, second-degree disorderly conduct, offensive littering, resisting arrest, second-degree criminal trespass, third-degree criminal mischief and on three warrants for failure to appear.
Aug. 11
• Hermiston police arrested Doroteo Martin, 41, for fourth-degree assault.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodrigo Rodriguez Campos, 26, for vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft and hit-and-run involving property.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Michael Duenas, 33, for felon in possession of a weapon and on a parole warrant.
Aug. 12
• Pendleton police arrested Robert Anthony Beltran, 35, for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and on a warrant.
• Hermiston police arrested Doroteo Martin, 41, for fourth-degree assault.
