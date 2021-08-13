Wednesday, Aug. 11
9:48 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police responded to a reported theft on Elzora Street.
8:42 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Goodwin Avenue.
Thursday, Aug. 12
12:01 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Elder Street, Pilot Rock.
11:57 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at Suzi’s Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., Weston
5:36 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to three reports of a theft on North First Street.
7:24 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a reported burglary on East Dogwood Avenue.
9:57 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to a reported burglary on East Main Street.
11:12 p.m. — Milton-Freewater police responded to reported vehicle theft on South Andrea Street.
Friday, Aug. 13
12:56 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on Prunedale Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests, Citations
Aug. 12
2:40 p.m. — Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Marqus Jordan George, 29, for welfare of a minor, reckless endangering, failing to appear in court and violating a restraining order.
