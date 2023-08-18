Wednesday, Aug. 16
11:34 a.m. A resident at Riverview Mobile Court, Irrigon, called the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to make a report about identity theft. A deputy responded and provided the caller with an incident number.
2:05 p.m. A resident on Northwest Gale Street, Heppner, reported a dog attacked his cat and left it badly injured. The caller said this is an ongoing problem with stray dogs in town. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy made contact. The caller said he wanted deputies to keep a look out for stray dogs.
3:59 p.m. A resident on Villegas Lane, Boardman, reported arguing with her daughter, who said she did not feel safe there. A Morrow County sheriff’s sergeant made contact and explained the steps for an eviction.
Thursday, Aug. 17
5:30 a.m. A 911 caller at Green Acres RV Park, Irrigon, reported their boyfriend took off in their silver Chrysler 200 without permission. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office responded, but the car's owner did not want to press charges.
7:35 a.m. A caller reported a large tree fell and was blocking the eastbound side of Bingham Road in Adams.
9:04 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street.
11:56 a.m. Hermiston police received a report of child abuse/neglect.
12:13 p.m. A resident on East Second Street, Ione, reported his neighbor's blue heeler/Australian shepherd mix bit him. He did not want to press charges but needed a report for insurance. The bite broke the skin but did not require stitches. A Morrow County sheriff's deputy made contact with the parties involved.
12:29 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic disturbance at the main Lamb Weston plant on Westland Road, Hermiston.
2 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle theft at Schillings Towing, Pendleton.
2:01 p.m. A caller reported a disturbance at the city park in Athena.
3:33 p.m. A caller reported a burglary on Couse Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
3:42 p.m. A resident on Northeast Second Street, Irrigon, reported the Postal Service delivered a package to the wrong address, but when the Postal Service tried to retrieve the package, the residents said it was stolen. The caller also said the Postal Service will only give out information to law enforcement. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation.
4:55 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance on Union Street, Hermiston.
9:25 p.m. A caller at Southeast Skyline Drive and Chase Street, Heppner, reported hearing a noise outside that she did not know how to explain and wanted a Morrow County sheriff's deputy to contact her.
10:03 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 400 block of East Jennie Avenue.
11:35 p.m. A 911 caller reported a prowler on the 100 block of Southeast Goodwin Avenue.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 16
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Claudio Andrade Lara, 58, for unauthorized entry motor vehicle, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.
Umatilla police arrested Moses Jermaine Dubose, 39, on misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, menacing and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Hermiston police arrested German Pablo Calmo, 33, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
Aug. 17
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 12:23 a.m. received a report of a burglary in progress on Southeast 11th Street, Irrigon. Deputies responded and arrested a female on two Umatilla County warrants for failure to appear and arrested a male on a Morrow County warrant for failure to appear. The sheriff’s office cited and released both and took a report.
Pendleton police arrested John David Thomas Lark, 19, for misdemeanors of fourth-degree assault, strangulation and menacing.
Pendleton police arrested Stephen Scott Groce, 24, on nine counts of failure to appear.
Pendleton police arrested Dorothy Jo Klaassen, 60, for second-degree disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal mischief (vandalism).
Milton-Freewater police arrested Trevor Lee Gilman, 37, on two counts of violating a restraining order.
Aug. 18
Oregon State Police arrested Mauricio Rodriguez Ayala, 29, for vehicle theft and second-degree theft.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.