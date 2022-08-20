Wednesday, Aug. 17
6:42 a.m. — A caller reported two garbage bags were in the middle of Bombing Range Road, Boardman, and one broke open and its contents spilled out.
6:43 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to Hailey Place Apartments, 696 S.W. 30th St., on a report of a burglary.
7:58 a.m. — A caller reported a fire was burning on about 10 acres of grass off Highway 207 near milepost 19, Heppner.
11:13 a.m. — A resident in the area of the 600 block of Southwest Second Street, Irrigon, told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office she believed her neighbor fired a gun into the air to warn her dogs for barking. The sheriff’s office responded.
9:12 a.m. — Umatilla police initiated activity at Gibson Lane for a vehicle theft.
12:19 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Sixth Street on a report of a burglary.
10:36 p.m. — A resident on the 200 block of Northwest Oregon Avenue, Irrigon, called 911 and reported hearing someone in her kitchen.
10:56 p.m. — A 911 caller on East Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported a tire had been slashed on their father-in-law’s truck. Police responded.
Thursday, Aug. 18
9:08 a.m. — A 911 caller on East Main Street, Hermiston, reported a vehicle theft, stating their pick-up truck and trailer had been stolen. Police responded.
10:17 a.m. — A caller at Umatilla Marina RV Park, 1710 Quincy Ave., Umatilla, reported that there are individuals trying to sell puppies at the marina. Police responded.
11:23 a.m. — A 911 caller at the Boardman Marina, 1 W. Marine Drive, Boardman, reported a male with a rock threatened him and attacked his camper. Boardman police responded, diffused the situation and assisted in getting the man help.
3:35 p.m. — A caller on Southeast Ninth Drive, Hermiston, reported she has a big bleeding turtle at her house and would like for someone to call her back.
6:50 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 2900 block of Northeast Riverside Avenue on a report of an assault.
9:05 p.m. — An Irrigon resident reported a man was tearing down his mailbox on Washington Avenue. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded. The man got his mailbox back.
10:07 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to West Hartley Avenue on a report of shots being fired.
10:58 p.m. — A 911 caller on Seventh Street and Randall Avenue, Umatilla, reported a vehicle on fire. Emergency agencies responded.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 16
• Hermiston police arrested Fermin Isaias Jeronimo-Chales, 27, for felony fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
• Boardman police arrested Cesar Vargas Martinez, 18, on four counts of first-degree robbery and one count each of fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and unauthorized entry on a vehicle
Aug. 18
• Pendleton police arrested Dylan Lieght Russell, 29, for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and violating parole.
• Milton-Freewater police arrested Juan Ramon Abrego, 47, for second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.