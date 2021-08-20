Public safety log for Saturday, Aug. 21 East Oregonian Bryce Dole Reporter Author email Aug 20, 2021 Aug 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Aug. 181:35 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported assault on East Airport Road, Hermiston.Thursday, Aug. 1912:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 730, Umatilla.4:05 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stephens Avenue, Umatilla.6:17 p.m.— The Hermiston Police Department responded to two reports of a theft on South Highway 395, Hermiston.1 month free with $8.25 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGIArrests, CitationsAug. 199:40 a.m. - The Hermiston Police Department arrested Harold Lloyd White, 47, on misdemeanor counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and menacing.Aug. 2012:42 a.m. — The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jose Ivan Lombera, 27, on felony counts of second-degree assault and the unlawful use of a weapon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hermiston Police Department Umatilla County Crime Criminal Law Police Assault Weapon Jose Ivan Lombera Harold Lloyd White Disorderly Conduct Bryce Dole Reporter Reporter primarily covering government and public safety in Umatilla and Morrow County. Author email Follow Bryce Dole Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
