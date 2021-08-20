Wednesday, Aug. 18

1:35 p.m. — The Hermiston Police Department responded to a reported assault on East Airport Road, Hermiston.

Thursday, Aug. 19

12:04 p.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Highway 730, Umatilla.

4:05 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Stephens Avenue, Umatilla.

6:17 p.m.— The Hermiston Police Department responded to two reports of a theft on South Highway 395, Hermiston.

Arrests, Citations

Aug. 19

9:40 a.m. - The Hermiston Police Department arrested Harold Lloyd White, 47, on misdemeanor counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon and menacing.

Aug. 20

12:42 a.m. — The Hermiston Police Department arrested Jose Ivan Lombera, 27, on felony counts of second-degree assault and the unlawful use of a weapon.

