Wednesday, Aug. 23
1:25 a.m. A resident on Northeast Quaid Street, Heppner, reported a male was near his house with a spotlight and a rifle. The caller said he confronted the male, who was looking for his stray cat. The caller told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office his cat was shot a few nights ago.
9:10 a.m. A 911 caller reported an assault on Highway 332, Milton-Freewater.
10:19 a.m. A caller at Love’s Travel Stop and Country Store, Boardman, reported a male truck driver slipped and hit his back on the curb and may have suffered a broken back. An ambulance took the man to a local hospital.
11:47 a.m. The Heppner city manager told the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office some concerned residents reported three vicious dogs were in the area of Heritage Park. The sheriff’s office responded and issued a warning.
11:57 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of a vehicle theft at South Hills Apartments.
1:35 p.m. A person came to the Hermiston Police Department and asked to speak with an officer about a woman who has the cremains of her mother and won’t return them. Police determined this was a civil problem.
2:57 p.m. A caller at West Seventh Street, Irrigon, reported someone shot out the window of their Toyota 4-Runner. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
6:26 A caller reported a fight at Cactus Drive and Joy Lane, Hermiston.
8:19 p.m. A man asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to check on his brother on Southeast Clover Street, Irrigon, because he has not been answering calls, texts or social media messages. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and found residents in the neighborhood have not seen the man in for or five weeks, and he may be in Umatilla County. The sheriff’s office advised the brother of the situation.
9:31 p.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Domino's Pizza, Pendleton.
11:54 p.m. Pendleton police received a report of a theft of a vehicle from the Pendleton Market. Police took a report.
11:59 p.m. A 911 caller reported a possible overdose at Circle K, 335 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Thursday, Aug. 24
7:22 a.m. Pendleton police took a report about graffiti on Southwest Isaac Avenue.
9:12 a.m. Pendleton police at Northeast Bailey Avenue and Main Street issued a citation for a resting ordinance violation
11:30 a.m. A caller at Sinclair station in Lexington reported a female tried to pay with fake $20 bills.
1:11 p.m. A caller reported a fight at McKenzie Park on West Orchard Avenue and South First Street, Hermiston.
4:23 p.m. A caller reported a 1-year-old child wearing a green shirt and diaper was by the ditch at Paul Smith Road and Kunze Lane, Boardman. Police responded and reported this to the Oregon Department of Human Services.
4:36 p.m. Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 1300 block of Southwest Seventh Street.
10:26 p.m. A resident on Southeast 13th Place, Irrigon, reported someone was trying to kick in the front door. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded, the suspect left and no one wanted to pursue charges.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 23
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Roslynn Celine Simmons, 24, for assault, domestic abuse and criminal mischief.
Aug. 24
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Catarino Antonio Montez, 44, for misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
Pendleton police arrested Kenneth Lloyd Moore, 48, for misdemeanor strangulation.
Boardman police arrested Francisco De Los Santos Romero, 52, driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and failure to carry or present a license.
Oregon State Police arrested Justin Davis, 48, for DUII (alcohol).
