Wednesday, Aug. 24
11:25 a.m. — A caller on McKay Drive, Pendleton, requested police assistance in regards to “a clock that she was paid to get back from someone. Police responded.
11:44 a.m. — Umatilla police responded to Hemlock Court on a report of a burglary involving an intruder in the home.
3:35 p.m. — A caller on Tawny Court, Stanfield, reported her neighbors have a running hose in their pool and it is now overflowing and coming in to her yard. She stated her neighbors are not home.
3:39 p.m. — A caller at Pilot Travel Center, 2115 S. Highway 395, Stanfield, reported he thinks his card was just scammed for $150 at the Pilot Travel Center.
8:29 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 400 block of Northwest 15th Street, on a report of a burglary.
10:04 p.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 700 block of Southwest 22nd Street, on a report of an assault.
10:52 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Kik Road, Hermiston, on a report of an assault.
Thursday, Aug. 25
11:37 a.m. — A caller in North Carolina advised her credit card was just fraudulently used in Hermiston and would like a call back from an officer. Hermiston police were unable to reach the caller.
2:20 p.m. — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible puppy mill operating on Bunker Hill Lane, Heppner. The caller said he purchased a dog from the site, which has dogs kenneled in two buildings, and the dog he got seemed undernourished and “had not been worked with.”
4:39 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to the 400 block of West Ridgeway Avenue on a report of an assault.
7:30 p.m. — A 911 caller on North First Street, Hermiston, reported a white female, wearing a white tank top and khaki shorts, walked up to his car window with a rock. The caller said when he locked his car door she put down the rock and started swearing at him. Hermiston police advised the caller.
11:02 p.m. — Hermiston police responded to Southwest 13th Place on a report of vehicle theft.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 24
Hermiston police arrested Yair Alexander Andrade Duarte, 21, for reckless driving, hit-and-run involving property and three probation violations, including a felony violation.
Aug. 25
• Hermiston police arrested Elias Nava Flores, 29, for a felony parole violation and felon in possession of a weapon.
• Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Thomas Blackmarr, 43, for fourth-degree assault, interfering with making a report and second-degree theft.
• Hermiston police arrested Billy Wesley Day Jr., 46, for first-degree aggravated theft (theft of a bicycle with a value of more than $10,000), second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and a felony probation violation.
Aug. 26
Umatilla police arrested Tausha Lynn Patterson, 32, for first-degree forgery and second-degree theft.
