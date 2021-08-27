Wednesday, Aug. 25
7:50 a.m. — A caller at Juniper Canyon Road and Little Juniper Lane, Lexington, reported someone dumped a dead horse in the Morrow County Public Works Department’s pit. A sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
8:27 a.m. — A caller on West Highland Avenue, Hermiston, reported a male next door was screaming.
10:02 a.m. — Hermiston police receive a report of a burglary on the 500 block of Southwest 13th Place. Officers responded.
10:46 a.m. — A resident on Northwest Morgan Street, Heppner, reported a large buck was in her yard and it scared her. Dispatch relayed the report to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
11:34 a.m. — A caller on East Highway 730, Irrigon, reported two vehicles were ramming into each other on the way toward Irrigon from Umatilla.
11:40 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton.
12:18 p.m. — A Hermiston resident told police he received a scam phone call from someone claiming he had to send $300 to a 7-11 or a Subway to get his power bill caught up. The resident said he called the power company, which stated his account was fine. The resident wanted to make a police report.
3:36 p.m. — A caller reported an aggressive dog on Marshall Loop, Boardman, chased a child in the neighborhood.
3:47 p.m. — A caller reported an armed person was at Pendleton City Hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Police responded and took a report.
4:15 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of Southwest 30th Street, Pendleton.
5:30 p.m. — A Heppner resident asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to send extra patrols to her residence on Northwest Morgan Street because her ex-husband is not allowed on the property but comes there when he is off work and she is not home.
9:44 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of an assault on the 1200 block of Northwest Seventh Street.
Thursday, Aug. 26
10:20 a.m. — An officer found graffiti on a recycling trailer on West Harper Road, Hermiston.
10:44 a.m. — A caller advised her boyfriend assaulted her the day before at the Irrigon Shell Station, 300 S.E. Highway 730, Irrigon, and she now is able to make a report.
11:14 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street on a report of a burglary. Officers made an arrest.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported a male was lying at the corner of Sandstone Middle School, 400 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston, and asked for police to make him leave.
4:12 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a fight on Northwest 11th Street.
4:14 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 500 block of Southwest Dorion Avenue. Officers responded but did not find the people involved.
8:43 p.m. — Pendleton police received a report of an assault on the 1800 block of Southeast Court Avenue. Police responded and took a report.
11:06 p.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on West Lathrop Avenue.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 26
Oregon State Police arrested Keith Winston, 47, for felony driving while suspended, reckless driving, criminal mischief and felon in possession of a weapon.
