Wednesday, Aug. 2
12:03 a.m. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to East Umatilla County Health, Athena, on a report of a theft that just occurred.
7:26 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of an assault at Southwest Third Street and Emigrant Avenue.
7:43 a.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance on Southeast Douglas Street, Pilot Rock.
9:23 a.m. An Irrigon resident asked to speak to a Morrow County sheriff’s deputy about called he said were coming from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection about a package he has there. The deputy determined this was a scam.
10:50 a.m. A Hermiston resident on East Autumn Avenue complained to police about a recreational vehicle parked for a month and a car parked for four months and ramps in the street for parking.
11:40 a.m. A caller at a data center on Bombing Range Road, Boardman, reported finding a bag of fentanyl and asked for law enforcement to pick it up.
11:55 a.m. A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at the Rudy Rada Skatepark, Pendleton.
12:07 p.m. A caller reported an assault at Sorbenot’s Coffee, Pendleton. Police responded and gave a warning.
12:36 p.m. A caller at Northeast Court Street and Barratt Boulevard, Heppner, reported one his employees, a flagger, was drinking on the job and wanted him arrested or cited.
1:03 p.m. A man told Hermiston police another man owes him $300 on a boat sale but has not given the money and won’t return the boat.
1:44 p.m. A 911 caller reported a vehicle crash at East Ferndale and Tum A Lum roads, Milton-Freewater.
3:43 p.m. Stanfield police received a complaint about the theft of baby formula from the Dollar General store.
4:11 p.m. A Hermiston resident told police she found someone is using her Social Security number and has an unemployment case open in her name and is using the address of a vacant house.
5:09 p.m. A caller reported a vehicle theft on West Marie Avenue, Hermiston. Police took a report.
7:09 p.m. A 911 caller reported a disturbance on Patriot Lane, Hermiston.
7:29 p.m. A 911 caller in Hermiston reported a 14-year-old male was vomiting and incoherent and would not say what he ingested.
7:46 p.m. A resident in Boardman reported her 23-year-old stepson stole her vehicle.
9:05 p.m. A caller at Bella Vista Estates, Boardman, reported a dog bit her hand. A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy responded and issued a citation.
Thursday, Aug. 3
1:05 a.m. A 911 caller reported a grass fire at Southeast Second Street off the Pendleton River Parkway.
3:22 a.m. Hermiston police receive a report of a prowler on Southeast Fifth Street.
8:03 a.m. A 911 caller at Walmart, Pendleton, reported an assault. Police took a report.
8:26 a.m. A caller reported the theft of several thousand dollars of electrical wires from a site on Pole Line Road, Boardman, and there is security video of the crime.
8:32 a.m. Pendleton police received a report of graffiti at Blue Mountain Village Apartments .
11:13 a.m. A caller reported a burglary on Southeast Campbell Drive, Hermiston.
1:35 p.m. A 911 caller reported a person in Milton-Freewater was suffering a mental or emotional crisis.
2:21 p.m. A resident of the Tri-Harbor Landing Apartments, Umatilla, reported a person was refusing to leave.
2:55 p.m. A resident on Ella Road, Irrigon, reported someone dumped a “bunch of items” on his property.
2:55 p.m. A caller on Southeast Sixth Street, Hermiston, reported hearing screaming.
3:09 p.m. An Irrigon resident on Southeast Utah Avenue reported his girlfriend threw trash on his belongings and then threw those into his room.
3:36 p.m. A Umatilla resident on Madison Street reported the theft of outgoing mail from her mailbox.
7:46 p.m. A caller reported a male was lying on the railroad tracks on Southwest Court Avenue near the Dairy Queen.
10:25 p.m. A caller reported an assault at Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, Pendleton. Police responded and took a report.
Arrests, citations
Aug. 2
Pendleton police arrested Joseph Jerome Robinson, 41, for five counts of possession of a federally controlled substance and three counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine.
Pendleton police arrested Elmer Ray Jr. Ahrendsen, 49, for reckless burning.
Umatilla Tribal Police arrested Frances Anita Chalakee, 26, for assault.
Aug. 3
Hermiston police arrested Daniel Mejia, 31, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brooklinn Paige Melson, 27, for first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and theft of services.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.