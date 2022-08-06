Wednesday, Aug. 3
1 a.m. — Milton-Freewater police received a report of graffiti in the bathroom at Freewater Park on Northeast Eighth Avenue.
10:09 a.m. — Pendleton police responded to the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave., on a report of a disturbance.
10:34 a.m. — A resident on East Ridgeway Avenue, Hermiston, asked to speak to an officer because it was getting harder and harder to pull in and out of her driveway with all the trailers on the street.
11:17 a.m. — A caller reported someone broke several windows on a vehicle on the 500 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue, Milton-Freewater.
11:57 a.m. — Emergency agencies responded to Highway 730, Umatilla, on a report of a car accident involving a vehicle that struck a semi and caught fire.
12:21 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of South Main Street, Pendleton.
2:27 p.m. — A Pendleton resident reported serving a man with a 24-hour eviction notice, and since then the man has been continuously calling and harassing them and came to the business to do the same.
3:40 p.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to Cheryl Avenue, Pendleton, on a report of a burglary.
3:47 p.m. — Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from Heppner about strangulation. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
7:44 p.m. — A 911 caller at Pacific Pride, 53792 Appleton Road, Milton-Freewater, reported a domestic disturbance involving a male and female in a white vehicle screaming at eachother and the male is punching the vehicle. Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded.
10:38 p.m. — A caller reported a person on Steagall Road, Irrigon, took the “pilot” signs off his Ford Expedition. The caller identified a suspect. Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Thursday, Aug. 4
3:51 a.m. — Pendleton police received a 911 call reporting child abuse or neglect.
6:52 a.m. — Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies responded to North First Street, Hermison, on a report of an assault.
9:59 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a vehicle theft on Southeast Second Street.
12:49 p.m. — A 911 caller reported four people were smoking methamphetamine by an entrance to the Pendleton Safeway, 201 S.W. 20th St.
1:45 p.m. — A resident on Southwest Utah Street, Irrigon, reported a male who was not supposed to be there was in her house. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies and the ambulance from Irrigon responded and took the person to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
3:36 p.m. — Boardman fire and police responded to Harvest Town Foods, 220 S. Main St., Boardman, on a report of a vehicle that hit a female while she was walking and caused pain in her hip. An ambulance took her to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston.
5:55 p.m. — A caller on Steagall Road, Irrigon, reported he and another male were fighting and the other male was trying to leave in a vehicle.
6:29 p.m. — A resident on Gilmore Street, Heppner, reported his son has been bullied lately and this day someone punched him in the head. The father said he did not want to pursue charges but wanted to “make a trail of events” in case this escalates.
11:52 p.m. — Hermiston police initiated activity at East Catherine Avenue for violating the city’s curfew.
