THURSDAY
6:44 a.m. — Hermiston police received a report of a burglary on the 200 block West Standard Avenue.
10:51 a.m. — A Hermiston resident told police he dropped his wallet on his property on East Catherine Avenue and someone placed in his mailbox, but the wallet was short $300 cash.
10:53 a.m. — An Irrigon resident on Southeast Kristen Drive reported someone’s guinea fowl were on her property. The birds ended up at Blue Mountain Wildlife, Pendleton, a bird rescue nonprofit.
4:37 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a burglary on Locust Road, Milton-Freewater.
5:11 p.m. Boardman police and ambulance responded to a site on Kinkaid Road for a 72-year-old assault victim. Police obtained the name of a suspect and description of the person’s vehicle but did not find either.
5:31 p.m. — A resident of Southeast Utah Avenue, Irrigon, asked the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office to provide extra patrols because his neighbors harass him. He said they drive the wrong way in front of his house, and one person throws cigarettes into his trailer. He claimed they are bullying him to make him leave.
7:01 p.m. — Stanfield police responded to a burglary on East Main Street, Echo.
8:33 p.m. — A Hermiston caller said her husband was drunk; he started drinking at 6 a.m. and she wants him to leave.
10:32 p.m. — Pilot Rock police received a report about domestic violence on Northeast Elm Street but were unable to find anyone involved. Less than 30 minutes later, a 911 caller on Northeast Elm reported harassment.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Michael Ray Scott Garcia, 38, of Hermiston, on a felony post-prison supervision sanction, felony possession of a federally controlled substance and two counts each of second-degree theft and forgery.
•Stanfield police arrested Lisa Kay Rowden, 51, for fourth-degree assault.
