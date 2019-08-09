THURSDAY
9:28 a.m. - Pendleton police tagged five abandoned vehicles: one at Vista Village, one on Southwest Riverview Drive, one on Southwest Houtama Road and two on Southwest 28th Drive.
1:36 p.m. - On Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton, a man backed his vehicle off an embankment and landed behind a soccer field.
3:06 p.m. - A Hermiston resident reported she believes her firearm was stolen from her vehicle sometime in the past two days on Southeast Sixth Street.
5:22 p.m. - A Hermiston resident found a purple backpack containing an Xbox in his garbage can.
6:00 p.m. - East Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District held a live fire training west of Highway 11.
6:01 p.m. - Umatilla police responded to a burglary on Washington Street in Umatilla.
7:29 p.m.- A man was found passed out at Oregon Trail Church of Christ in Pendleton.
FRIDAY
2:22 a.m. A domestic disturbance occurred at Long Branch Cafe & Saloon on East Main Street in Weston.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Hermiston police arrested Jyrone Eashonne Tucker, 47, Hermiston, and Michael Anthony Iles, 31, Umatilla, for possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II). Iles also was charged with misdemeanor possession of heroin.
•Hermiston police also arrested Nathan Allan Ralston, 36, Hermiston, on felony charges of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance (Schedule II), misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, and a felony failure to appear warrant.
•Oregon State Police arrested Haylie Cheree Sky Wynn, 28, address not provided, on two charges of possession of controlled substance (Schedule II).
•Pendleton police arrested Gerritt James Johnson, 26, Enterprise, on felony charges of credit card fraud, identity theft and conspiracy, and misdemeanor charges of second- and third-degree theft, and credit card fraud (counterfeit/forgery).
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Bill Wayne Snyder, 38, Hermiston, for possession of heroin and on a felony probation violation.
•Pilot Rock police arrested Jordan Russell Floyd Baker, 25, address not provided, for aggravated fourth-degree assault.
