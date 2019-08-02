THURSDAY
9 a.m. - Umatilla police dealt with a yard sale sign on city property on Walla Walla Street.
9:26 a.m. - Pendleton police responded to Standard Plumbing and Hardware, 4216 Westgate, on a report someone dropped a baggie of drugs in the store. Police seized the substance, and surveillance cameras captured images of the person who dropped the baggie.
12:20 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance at Pendleton Tire Factory, 25 Highway 11, Pendleton.
3:30 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to Walmart, 2203 S.W. Court Ave., for a male and female arguing about a child. The incident ended with an arrest.
5:50 p.m. - Emergency services responded to a grass fire on the north side of Interstate 84 at the intersection of Interstate 82.
5:54 p.m. - Pendleton police responded to Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., for a belligerent man causing a disturbance. That incident also ended with an arrest.
6:57 p.m. - And Pendleton police again responded to report of domestic violence, this time of a female hitting a male at Hamley and Co., 30 S.E. Court Ave.
8:41 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a renter at a property off Highway 730, Umatilla, was possible intoxicated and throwing around trash.
FRIDAY
2:38 a.m. - Law enforcement received a report of a female running into traffic at the Tollgate guard station on Highway 204.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•Pendleton police arrested Daytine Wagoner, 64, for misdemeanor assault involving domestic violence.
•Oregon State Police arrested Amber Marie Stallings, 27, of Milton-Freewater, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol) and reckless driving.
