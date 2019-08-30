THURSDAY
11:20 a.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 600 block of Southeast Fourth Street for an assault.
11:50 a.m. - A semi rear-ended a Buick LeSabre and sent it into the guardrail in the construction zone on the eastbound side of Highway 730 near milepost 202, Umatilla. According to Oregon State Police, a flagger distracted the car’s driver, who hit and brakes and stopped. The wreck damaged the guardrail, the semi drove away from the crash, a tow rig hauled off the Buick, and state police cited the Buick’s driver for unlawful stopping.
12:59 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a bale on fire in the middle of a stubble field at Shafer Road and Helix Highway, Adams.
5:43 p.m. - An emergency caller on the 100 block of Sixth Street, Umatilla, reported a man was hitting himself while driving.
7:43 p.m. - The Umaitlla County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a domestic disturbance at Suzi's Handy Mart, 211 N. Water St., Weston.
FRIDAY
2:02 a.m. - A resident at Vista Park Mobile Home Park, 1800 N.E. 10th St., Hermiston, reported his brother broke into the trailer and then fled.
