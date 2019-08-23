THURSDAY
8:32 a.m. - A man asked Hermiston police to check on his brother-in-law who is a transient in Hermiston and on drugs. The man said he is concerned for his welfare and wants to know what to do to help.
11:54 a.m. - Hermiston received a report of the railroad crossing arm striking a vehicle at West Elm Avenue. The caller said his employee was driving across the tracks on a green light when the arm dropped. The driver left the scene but let his work supervisor know about the incident.
2:47 p.m. - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault on the 33200 block of East Columbia Lane, Hermiston.
5:48 p.m. - A 911 caller on North Franklin Street, Weston, reported one man attacked his male relative.
6:26 p.m. - Hermiston police took a report for a burglary on the 900 block of East Main Street.
6:34 p.m. - A caller in Pendleton reported two people were passed out in a white four-door sedan with dealer plates at Southeast Dorion Avenue and Main Street. Police responded but did not find the vehicle.
9:23 p.m. - Hermiston police responded to the 900 block of East Gladys Avenue on a report of a robbery.
9:24 p.m. - A man and woman were close to fisticuffs at the Rainbow Cafe, 209 S. Main St., Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office police arrested a 64-year-old Boardman man on multiple counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Morrow County District Attorney Justin Nelson said the sheriff’s office was working on the case for some time and that culminated Thursday with the questioning and subsequent arrest of Daniel Cobarrubia Guardado.
Nelson said deputy district attorney Richard Tovey filed paperwork with the court Friday morning alleging Cobarrubia Guardado committed four counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a child younger than 14. Nelson said the crimes took place from June 2017 though April 2019.
He also said more charges could be coming after a grand jury reviews the case. For now, Cobarrubia Guardado remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
