Wednesday, August 4
6:15 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary on North Broad Street, Weston.
6:25 a.m. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at Mendoza Welding on Westland Road, Hermiston.
7:51 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Umatilla Avenue, Umatilla.
3:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Highway 395 South, Pendleton.
3:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Skyview Memorial Park on Highway 395 South, Pendleton.
Thursday, August 5
10:26 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on North Obrien Street, Stanfield.
Arrests, Citations
August 4
Umatilla Parole and Probation arrested Kevin William Winks, 48, on a felony count of fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor counts of violating probation.
